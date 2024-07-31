The opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics was bad enough, with France gleefully celebrating its decline into sub-mediocrity and bureaucratic incompetence, where people wait two years for routine surgeries. This weekend’s ceremony in Paris was much worse. It could have been designed by the propaganda department of the Islamic State.

Aside from the general vulgarity, the Last Supper parody would have been more than enough to convince any Islamist that the West was ripe for the picking, and many ordinary Muslims that Islam, at least, should not, and probably could not, stoop to that level. The cultural decadence could hardly go any further.

The ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, surprised by the criticism of his production, no doubt because he lives in a cultural bubble, said the intention was to celebrate diversity, inclusion and tolerance (you know the speech). “I want this ceremony to be inclusive of everyone,” he said. “We should all celebrate this diversity.” (Note that he wants to dictate what people should do and feel.) Jolly also noted that France does not have a blasphemy law — which is true — and that he wanted to demonstrate and celebrate the country’s freedom and devotion to rights.

This shows that public messaging should not be left to members of the modern artistic elite, due to their limited capacity for connected thinking. Apparently they did not realize that more people in France just voted for the Rassemblement National [Reunião Nacional, partido de Marine Le Pen] than in any other political party. How should they be included, much less celebrated, in their ceremony?

Nor is it true that France is a complete paradise of free speech. It is a crime there to deny the Holocaust or the Armenian genocide, or to write or broadcast racist comments – or comments perceived as racist, which are not always the same thing. Whether such laws should exist is another question; they do exist. Freedom of speech is therefore circumscribed in practice.

Jolly made no distinction between the freedom and the right to exercise it in any way, under any circumstances. I agree that there should be no laws against blasphemy, and that if someone wanted to put on a shallow, adolescent, mocking show like his in a theater, and could find people to see it, he should not be prevented from doing so. But what is acceptable for a private theater is not always suitable for public performance, especially one that presents itself as a quasi-official representation of the whole nation. There are distinctions to be made and discriminations to be exercised.

The cowardice of the whole ceremony was evident. Suppose Jolly had proposed to depict the Kaaba surrounded by prancing worshippers, or Mohammed himself dressed as a woman? Would he have been allowed to do so on the grounds that in France everything is permitted? And does he suppose that the difference would go unnoticed by Islamists and Muslims in general?

Being an ideological multiculturalist, he is unable to think about how others might think or feel because others must think or feel like him. To borrow Dostoevsky’s dictum from “The Demons”: starting from absolute diversity, I arrive at absolute uniformity.

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor at City Journal, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of many books, including Not with a Bang, but with a Whimper: The Politics and Culture of Decline“.

©2024 City Journal. Published with permission. Original in English: Cultural Decay Can Hardly Go Further