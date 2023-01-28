JY WHITE. Saturday, January 28, 2023, 10:40



Eleven musical shows make up the cultural program of the Blanca City Council for the months of February, March and April, presented at the Victoria Theater by the Mayor and Councilor for Culture, Pedro Luis Molina, and the Councilor for Tourism, Ana Belén López. Among the programming, the concert by Ainhoa ​​Arteta stands out. For Molina it is “a luxury to have an international figure of the stature of this soprano who has sung in the best theaters in the world and is one of the most recognized”. It will be the first time in Blanca for the international soprano, who will take the stage of the Victoria Theater on Saturday, February 25, at 8:30 p.m. –10 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office–.

A gala for the fight against cancer will open the program on February 4. It will be at 8:00 p.m. with a 3-euro ticket. The following day, at 6:00 p.m., there will be a charity gala with a performance by Ballet Zarissa, Marta Saorín and various local artists; and on February 11, at 5:30 p.m., the song ‘Festival Kids Gelatina’.

In March, on the 4th –6:00 p.m.– the musical ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will be staged; and on the 18th –8:30 pm– there will be a tribute to Víctor Manuel, Ana Belén, Serrat and Miguel Ríos with ‘El gusto es nuestro’. On the 23rd it will be the turn of Comandante Lara and his ‘show’ ‘Travel with us’ –9:30 p.m. and tickets at 18 and 25 euros–; and on the 25th –8:30 pm– the comedy ‘Pares y Nines’, with Manuel Llamas and Lorena Fernández.

April begins with ‘The Magic Flute’, on the 1st at 6:00 p.m. and the Easter Marches concert on the 2nd at 8:30 p.m., with ‘Los Informales’, a proposal with a donation of 3 euros. The program ‘Bernarda Alba, the musical’ will close on the 28th at 8:30 p.m.

All the performances will be free, except for the concerts by Ainhoa ​​Arteta and the Easter Marches, the ‘show’ by Comandante Lara and the gala against cancer.