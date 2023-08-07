Through Amazon Italy you have the opportunity to buy a few Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. The current discount reported by Amazon, compared to the recommended price, is €70, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is €419, while the median price is €379. This is not the lowest price ever, but the difference is only €5 (or 1%). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones they are equipped with an integrated processor V1 which guarantees an excellent HD-type Noise Canceling Processor QN1. They are designed to offer the best listening quality with the use of Adaptive Sound Control which is able to automatically adjust sound settings based on the environment. Plus, with Speak-to-Chat, your music automatically pauses when you want to talk. Then remember that you have the possibility to associate the headphones with two devices at the same time, so that you can switch from one to the other as needed. The battery promises 30 hours of life and a folding case is included in the package.