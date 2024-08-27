It is now possible to make a reservation via Amazon of the new ones Sony’s earphones, the WFC510a new budget-priced model. The price is €59.90 and the release date is August 29th. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The product is available in various colorsnot just black. You can find them on Amazon also in White, Blue and Yellow. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Features of Sony’s new budget earphones
The Sony WFC510 earphones offer DSEE technology that upscales music. They are designed to be light and comfortable, with a total weight of 4.6 grams. The battery promises 22 hours of use, or 11 with the earphones charged and another 11 with the case. A five-minute charge gives you an hour of use.
These devices also support Multipoint Connection, which allows you to pair two devices via Bluetooth at the same time and seamlessly switch between them, perfect for iPhone, Android, PC or Mac.
