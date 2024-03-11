The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a few Sony PULSE Explore earphones. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €219.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but delivery is immediate: previously there was no certainty that Amazon would have units to ship soon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Sony PULSE Explore
The Sony PULSE Explore are the official PS5 earphones from Sony. They promise five hours of consecutive use, to which another ten hours are added via the charging case. There is also no shortage of integrated microphones for using voice chat. Furthermore, the volume controls are designed to be intuitive and easy to access.
The connection occurs with PlayStationLink, the dongle that connects via USB to PlayStation 5 and allows very low latency and without data loss. They can also connect to your smartphone and PS Portal.
They also support the PS5's 3D audio and have planar magnetic drivers, which promise very high audio quality.
