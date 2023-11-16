The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from Sony INZONE H3 headphones. The reported discount is precisely 41% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €99.99 and the current price is one of the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Sony INZONE H3 headphones support 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, to get perfect 360-degree sound and improve your online performance. The ear cushions are soft and limit the pressure on the ears as much as possible, while the headband cushions distribute the weight evenly. It also supports INZONE Hub software for PC, which is great for customizing the use of your headphones.