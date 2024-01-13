The car Sony Honda AFEELA presented at CES 2024 allows you to play PS5 games. No, there is no console hidden under the hood, because the car It behaves like a PlayStation Portalthat is, it allows you to play via Remote Play by connecting the car to your PS5. So yes, in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars required for the vehicle, you will have to invest a few hundred more for the PlayStation 5: but we don't think it makes much difference if you can afford the car.

At the moment we have no information on the official price of AFEELA, but estimates speak of one amount between 40,000 and 50,000 dollars.

In the video shared by IGN USA we can see that it is You can connect your car to PS5 via Remote Play, as well as using various other functions and customizing the internal aesthetics of the vehicle.