Minister Dudayev: Kadyrov’s three sons received the highest order of the Chechen parliament

Three sons of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov – Akhmat, Eli and Adam – received the highest orders of the parliament of the republic “Daimekhkan Siy”. This was announced by the Minister of the Republic for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev.

Translated from Chechen the name of the order is sounds as “Honor of the Fatherland”. They are awarded for outstanding achievements in the development of the economy, science, culture, art, spiritual and moral upbringing and education, healthcare, environmental protection, charitable and other public activities for the benefit of the residents of Chechnya.

The awards were presented by Parliament Chairman Magomed Daudov. Dudayev said that Kadyrov’s sons are a shining example for the younger generation.

From early childhood they study the canons of religion, are Hafiz of the Holy Quran, make progress in studies, sports and social activities! Like other representatives of the worthy Kadyrov family, they are the real pride of our people, who in every action strive to serve the interests of the Motherland! Everyone knows them as brave and courageous young people

Akhmed Dudayev
Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information of Chechnya

In addition to Kadyrov’s sons, his nephew Khamzat Kadyrov also received the award on November 9 – he became a Hero of the Chechen Republic.

This is already the sixth award for one of the sons.

15-year-old Adam Kadyrov has already received five awards after he beat up Koran arsonist Nikita Zhuravel.

At first he was awarded the title of Hero of Chechnya. Then the head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, presented him with the Order of Merit for the Republic, and the Mufti of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic awarded him the Order of Merit for the Ummah, 1st degree. At the end of October, the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov awarded Adam the Order of Duslyk, the second most important state award of the republic.

Adam Kadyrov received his fifth award on November 8 – it was presented by the head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov. The young man was awarded the Order of Merit for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic.

Everyone who presented awards to Adam Kadyrov noted his patriotism, leadership qualities, and called him a brave man and a promising fighter (Kadyrov participated in MMA fights).

Son of the head of Chechnya Adam Kadyrov at the inauguration ceremony Photo: Press service of the head and government of the Chechen Republic / TASS

In addition to six awards, Adam Kadyrov received a position in the government of Chechnya – on November 5, he was appointed head of the security service of the head of the region.

15-year-old Adam came to one of the awards with a golden pistol.

All three awarded sons of Kadyrov visited the North Military District zone

The head of Chechnya announced his decision to send his sons to the special military operation (SVO) zone on October 3, 2022. At that time, Akhmat, Eli and Adam were 16, 15 and 14 years old, respectively. Moreover, according to Chechen traditions, a boy reaches adulthood when he turns 15 years old.

Kadyrov explained that his sons began to engage in military training from an early age – they learned to handle weapons and learned the theoretical foundations of military affairs.

Eli Kadyrov against the background of a flag with a portrait of Akhmat Kadyrov before a fight against Islam Akbarov at the ACA 150 mixed martial arts tournament Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

On October 19, 2022, the young men arrived in the North Military District zone fully armed – according to Kadyrov, they were ready to go into battle at any moment. On October 20, the head of Chechnya announced that his sons had delivered three captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Grozny.

In the State Duma, Kadyrov’s decision to send minor children to the front was assessed as a desire to set an example for “dads who call themselves patriots.”