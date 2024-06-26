The sons of the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky district asked for forgiveness for their terrorist brother

The sons of the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, asked for forgiveness for the terrorist attack in which their brother participated, reports RIA News.

According to them, the Omarov family deeply grieves over what happened and has always opposed terrorism and extremism.

“We ask all the families of the victims for forgiveness for the vile terrorist act that our brother committed,” the brothers said.

As the head of the press service of the Supreme Court of Dagestan, Zarema Mamaeva, clarified, the video message of the Omarovs was probably recorded in the Sovetsky District Court of Makhachkala.

Earlier it became known that the former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, whose children participated in the terrorist attack in Dagestan, had six relatives arrested. It was clarified that we were talking about Omarov’s sons. All of them received administrative arrests for up to 13 days.

Shortly before this, the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky district himself received administrative arrest for ten days. According to preliminary data, the court found him guilty under Part 1 of Article 20.1 (“Petty hooliganism”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for using obscene language on the streets of Makhachkala.