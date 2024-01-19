The sons of Kadyrov and State Duma deputy Gurulev visited the North Military District

The son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, winner of seven awards, Adam Kadyrov, visited the front line of a special military operation on January 18, where he also presented awards “For Courage” to the soldiers participating in the North Military District.

The video from the front line shows that Adam is wearing a bulletproof vest, and weapon magazines are visible from the unloading area. He went there accompanied by State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov. This is not Adam's first trip to the front – he was there with his brothers in October 2022.

In addition to Adam, other sons of Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as the son of State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev and other civil servants, also visited the SVO.

Children of State Duma deputies went to the front

On January 19, State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev spoke about his son fighting in the Northern Military District zone. He also revealed his son's rank – senior lieutenant of the medical service. The deputy added that he knows a decent number of people in the State Duma whose sons participate in the SVO.

The son of State Duma deputy, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Dmitry Sablin, Anton, also went to the Northern Military District – a message about this appeared on his website December 20, 2022. The deputy claimed that his son refused his student reservation, for which he was not subject to mobilization, and volunteered. He noted that before this, in March 2022, Anton helped civilians in Mariupol as a volunteer.

On February 16, 2023, Anton Sablin was mentioned in a publication on website “United Russia”, made on behalf of the secretary of its General Council Andrei Turchak. It also talked about the BARS “Cascade” unit, assembled from State Duma deputies who went to the front, headed by Dmitry Sablin.

By the way, in our regiment he constantly arrives. Together with other volunteers, Anton Sablin, the son of my comrade Dima Sablin, the commander of the unit, serves in "Cascade," said Andrei Turchak publication on the United Russia website

Whether Anton Sablin returned from the front is currently unknown – there are no new publications about him on Dmitry’s channel.

Kadyrov’s sons brought prisoners from the Northern Military District

In October 2022, Kadyrov’s sons, Adam, Akhmat and Eli, who at that time were 16, 15 and 14 years old respectively, brought three soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) captured to Grozny. The young men were at the location of the West-Akhmat battalion. Together with other fighters, they also participated in the operation to eliminate the enemy fortified area, and on the first day of being at the front they provided fire cover for the Russian military.

Sons of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Akhmat and Eli Photo: Elena Afonina / TASS

Peskov’s son participated in the SVO, and he himself made this decision

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that his son Nikolai himself decided to take part in the SVO, and he respected this, since he had a “difficult fate.” At the same time, Peskov refused to disclose details of the service.

Before this, the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that Nikolai Peskov served as part of the PMC. According to him, he worked “absolutely normally.”

Knee-deep in mud, in shit, on the Hurricane. Few people know about this Yevgeny Prigozhin about the service of Nikolai Peskov

Nikolai himself confirmed this and said that during his service he received the medal “For Courage”, also without disclosing details.

Prigozhin’s son Pavel also served as part of the Wagner PMC in the North Military District. The founder of the company announced this himself, without disclosing details. After Prigozhin’s death, it was reported that Pavel became the head of the Wagner PMC as part of the Russian Guard. State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein called reports about the entry of the Wagner PMC into the Russian Guard a fake; the Kremlin stated that they did not have the relevant information.

Regional officials also spoke about the participation of children in SVO

After the start of partial mobilization, Oleg, the son of the head of Crimea Sergei Aksenov, went to serve in the Northern Military District. About it reported Aksenov himself, expressing pride for him. Quoting Oleg, Aksenov said that he “cannot stay away.” In March 2023, the head of Crimea reportedthat his son serves in a Marine reconnaissance unit.

The son of the adviser to the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Saigid Bilalov, Ruslan was called up at the Northern Military District on the agenda as part of partial mobilization in September 2022. In November 2022 Ruslan received wounded in the head, but survived. December 17 Saygid again conducted son to the front, writing in the publication “Ruslan is ready for anything.” In August 2023 Ruslan arrived on leave, and in November became knownthat after returning to the front, the man came under fire and received a serious eye injury; he will undergo surgery and treatment. It is known that Ruslan There is Medal of Honor”.

Photo: page Saigida Bilalova on VKontakte

Deputy of the Kurgan City Duma Natalya Semina carried out son to serve under contract in February 2023. Woman toldthat her son himself made the decision to serve. She added that as a mother she worries about the child, but this is his man’s duty. In December 2023 Semina toldthat her son received an officer rank and became a stormtrooper commander.

I didn't dissuade him, but, on the contrary, supported him. My husband is in the military, both sons served in military service. This is pride Natalia SeminaDeputy of the Kurgan City Duma

Son of the Minister of Social Development and Labor of the Astrakhan Region Dmitry Zaplavnov Mikhail went to the Northern Military District as a volunteer in October 2022 as part of the Terek volunteer battalion. It is known that he served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and was also awarded for the rescue drowning child in 2019. Zaplavnov led the Cossack detachment “Sarmat”. In February 2023, a man passed on greetings from the front, talking about the service and support of soldiers from civilians. In April 2023 he received medal “For Courage”, and in October received “Team Putin” award from the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik.

The son of a deputy of the legislative assembly of the Novosibirsk region, chairman of the committee on culture, education, science, sports and youth policy, Veniamin Pak, Alexander, received the Zhukov medal in November 2023, which the military get for courage, dedication and personal courage shown in combat operations in defense of the Fatherland and state interests of the Russian Federation, for special distinctions during combat service, combat duty and participation in exercises and maneuvers, for excellent performance in combat training. By words Chairman of the Novosibirsk City Council Dmitry Asantsev, Alexander is a scout for the “special purpose group 604 of the special purpose center.”