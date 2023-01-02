Ahmed Atef (Damascus, Cairo)

The children of ISIS fighters in detention camps inside the Syrian territories constitute a “time bomb” ready to explode in the face of the world and threaten international security, especially with the organization’s repeated attempts to smuggle them out of the camps and include them in the ranks of its fighters, while experts and analysts warned in statements to Al-Ittihad. The consequences of postponing the resolution of this file are very dangerous for the countries of the region and the world.

The researcher in the affairs of terrorist groups, Sabra Al-Qasimi, considered that the “Al-Hol” camp in northeastern Syria is one of the most dangerous parts of the earth, where there are women and children of ISIS leaders and members, pointing out that the doctrine in which the sons of the organization’s fighters were raised turns them into time bombs that threaten the entire world.

Al-Qasimi added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the sons of the terrorist organization’s fighters represent a threat if they leave the camps, and this is what the organization seeks by all means and methods. He said, “The organization is striving with all its efforts to bring its ammunition from these young men, its use is postponed for a while, and the attempts made to remove these bombs from their warehouse are only individual attempts by some ISIS elements.”

Most of the residents of “Al-Hol camp” hail from Iraq and Syria, but there are 11,000 people from foreign countries, while children and women make up the majority of the camp’s population.

According to estimates by relief organizations, 64% of the camp’s residents are children, most of whom are under the age of 12.

In turn, Ahmed Sultan, a researcher in the affairs of extremist groups, explained that the children of ISIS fighters are the next generation of fighters whom the organization’s leaders worked to prepare as a “nucleus” to restore their alleged state.

Sultan added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the presence of ISIS children in the camps is very dangerous, especially since the matter was not dealt with logically, and all that was done locally and regionally is just “pain-killers to solve the problem and postpone it,” especially with the Western countries evading recovery. children of nationalities.

These children still maintain their relationship with the organization in a forced rather than voluntary manner, and most of them are recruited within it with ideas through large networks that the Syrian Democratic Forces cannot confront.

Sultan pointed out that “networks of smugglers have tried more than once to smuggle children into the organization and place them in training havens,” considering that whenever the file is postponed, it will have very serious consequences for the region and international security.