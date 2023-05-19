SEGA has announced that the The Sonic Symphony World Tour will begin this fall and continue throughout 2024. The first concert will take place at London on 16 September 2023. The second date is September 30, 2023 in Los Angeles.

“Sonic Symphony is an immersive, live concert celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA’s iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise,” said Saw in a press release. “From classic 8- and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, each live show will take fans on a musical journey through the Sonic universe, allowing them to relive their favorite moments through songs, while simultaneously playing spectacular synchronized gameplay cinematics”.

Co-produced by SEGA, soundtrec, SOHO Live and presented by MGP Live, the presale of tickets for subscribers to the Sonic Symphony newsletter will begin on Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 am local time at each tour location, with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday, May 26 at 10:00 am local time. Unfortunately there are no dates in Italy, so unless you plan a trip to London or Los Angeles, you will hardly be able to follow the concert.

