Sonic 2 surpassed its predecessor, Sonic the Moviewhich until then was the adaptation of the highest-grossing video game at the US box office.

It’s not the first time the film has hit a record: Sonic 2 had already broken the revenue record in a launch weekend for a video game adaptation in the United States, with 72 million dollars in three days, ahead of Sonic the Movie and its $ 58 million at launch.

But the second Blue Hedgehog movie is even stronger: it is now the adaptation of a highest-grossing game in the United States, with a box office of 147 million dollars only in the United States, once again surpassing the first Sonic and its 146 million.

More and more video games are being adapted to a film version: among these we find Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City released last year, the most recent Uncharted and Mortal Kombat, whose sequel is in the works. Game-based TV series are also making waves: the Halo TV series recently came out, while The Last of Us is still in production.

Source: IGN