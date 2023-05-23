Group 5 breaks it on Spotify. In recent years, it has been the most listened to Peruvian cumbia orchestra on the digital music service three times. Thus, it has established itself as one of the main groups of Peru. Several of his hits have over a million views. But one song, in particular, has garnered an unmatched amount of views.

In 2022 alone, the melodies of the Team 5 were heard in 170 countries. In addition, it reached the figure of 76.9 million views and registered 3.6 million listeners. Thus, the orchestra, which has 50 years of history, was part of the general top of the Peruvian artists most listened to on Spotify.

What is the most listened to song of Group 5, according to Spotify?

The orchestra led by Elmer, Andy and Christian Yaipén has several hits that are heard in different cities in Peru and abroad. “Quien cura”, “Puro corazón” or “Amor de mis amores” are inevitable compositions at parties and gatherings in the country. Despite its success, none of these is the song with the most views on the music platform.

The most listened to song from Grupo 5 is “Motor y motivo”, according to Spotify. This melody leads the list of the most popular of the group, with a total of 30,880,210 reproductions, according to figures observed as of May 22, 2023. The second place is occupied by “El ritmo de mi corazón” and the third “Amor de my loves”, with 27,780,836 and 20,541,754, respectively.

“Motor and motive” is the most listened to song of Group 5, according to Spotify. Photo: Spotify capture

How much would it cost to hire Grupo 5 for weddings and/or parties?

According to a report in “América Hoy”, which obtained information from a representative of the Monsefú orchestra, Grupo 5 charges approximately S/95,000 for a private concert. The orchestra’s presentation time is four hours.

Although the sum may be high, it must be taken into account that it includes the technical needs and expenses that the group would need during the show. This involves sound equipment, LED screen, transportation, generator set and other aspects.