Rudolf Virchow (1821-1902), German scientist, anthropologist, physician, pathologist, and politician, pictured around 1900. ullstein bild Dtl. (Getty Images)

in his poem Of the nature of thingsLucretius expressed the atomistic doctrine of Epicurus from the physics of Democritus, the principle by which everything is composed of atoms whose movements are perceived in the light of the sun when “it penetrates our dark rooms” and the dust particles are stirred .

The aforementioned poem was written in the 1st century BC. There are still a few centuries left to reach Robert Hooke (1635-1703), the English scientist who observed some cork cuts under a microscope and named their cavities cells, and there is still another time for the German anatomist Johann Wirsung to be struck down by the shots fired by a man in an alley near his home in Padua, the city where he taught. It happened on August 22, 1643, and everything indicates that the murderer was a student of his driven by jealousy.

More information:

Apparently, Professor Wirsung was a master plagiarist who went down in history as the man who discovered the main pancreatic duct. In the same way that the history of science is a continuous thread of experiments, testing and modification of hypotheses, acts that cannot be separated from each other, the function of a cell cannot be separated from the other cells of our organism. , although the idea of ​​the cell still persists as an isolated atom that floats in a vacuum like one of those particles of dust that Lucretius spoke of in his poem.

You have to listen to the music, the songs of cell biology, says Siddhartha Mukherjee in his new book The harmony of cells (Debate), a work in which the Indian-American oncologist demonstrates that the proper balance of the parts organizes the whole, that is, that even though we have divided the body into organs based on their functions, we are still immersed in the atomistic world and, therefore, Likewise, we do not understand our body as the “cellular citizenship” imagined by the German biologist Rudolf Virchow (1821-1902), who assured that diseases are cellular alterations and that cells work with each other, cooperating with each other.

For the same reason, when this does not happen, when they stop cooperating and the cell feeds on its egoism, we get sick. Virchow projected his theory onto social organization and spent his last years working on public health reform in cities. Virchow was much more than a doctor, he was a political activist, a humanist who proposed healing from the origin of the disease, that is, from cellular deterioration.

To put it in the manner of Lucretius: in order to ventilate the dark rooms of the body and for the organism to once again vibrate with the harmonic frequency that one cell transmits to another, one must stop contemplating the cell as a living atom separated from the rest. And realize their relationship with other cells no matter how far away they are from each other. As an example, Virchow himself who, in January 1902, getting off a tram in Berlin, lost his balance and fell to the ground, fracturing his hip. His bone cells were unable to repair the fragility of his bones and, from here, began the cellular dysfunctions that exhausted his body until his death, which occurred in the month of September.

Siddhartha Mukherjee tells it in this exciting book, where the history of science is combined with juicy anecdotes and where the chronicle of events is not lacking; the shadow of a murderer crouched in a Padua alley.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exercises his particular siege of scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.