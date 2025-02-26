Has ceased to be rare in Spanish football that, For a few minutes, the games stop. This Wednesday has happened again in Anoeta, not for racist insults, as has happened in recent times, but by the songs against Raúl Asencio in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.

“Asencio, move”has been heard in the stands of the Txuri-Urdin stadium in the discount time of the first half, when the Donostiarras prepared to throw a lateral foul.

It has been, precisely, after the right -wing lateral Madrid demolished Ander Barrenetxea, which has cost him the yellow card and the ‘punishment’ of a part of the local fans, whose songs have caused that The game stopped for a few minutes.

This has been decided by referee José María Sánchez Martínez After receiving the notice of the Real Madrid playerswith Vinícius Jr. today as Captain, and after notifying the Campo de la Real Sociedad delegate and the coaches of both teams.

“No to racist, xenophobic and intolerant songs, encourages and supports the team respecting the rival”has shown the Txuri-Urdin team in the videomarker, at the same time that the stadium’s megophony warned that the songs be stopped.