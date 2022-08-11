PERTINENT QUESTIONS
«At 14 I already recorded the first album. I considered that to have a punk group I did not need to graduate from school»
Wherever they pass, they devastate. Los Planetas, the pop group from Granada, breaks the summer festivals. On the drums sits Eric Jiménez, histrionic and sentimental, a true autodidact. «At 14 I already recorded the first album. I considered that to have a punk group I did not need to graduate from school».
What is your latest madness?
-Premiere
#song #summer #creepy
Leave a Reply