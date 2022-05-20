I cannot accept those who seek to rationalize barbarities and even make excuses for them. Florestan.

Today I will cover my understanding with wax, I will tie myself to the mast and I will try to ignore the issues that distract us from the depths. I am not going to talk about López Obrador’s electoral reform to make the INE disappear in the face of the 2024 presidential elections, nor about the bottle cap game, nor about the false, but risky, conflict with the UNAM, with the doctors and with the class half.

And no, I am not going to be tempted by his speech that everything in the past was worse, that it is possible, but it does not guarantee that the present is better, that his are different, that the revolution of consciences is underway or if above 300.

Neither in the 500 years of the lunar foundation of Tenochtitlan, which by decree was placed in 1321 without any historical rigor, only to preside over the festivities of its 500 years, nor the false conflict with the Spanish crown, the European Parliament and Mexican and foreign journalists and media. .

Overcome this temptation, I am going to make accounts based on reality: in his 41 months and 20 days of government, of President López Obrador, intentional homicides add up to 120 thousand 548. Of the one hundred thousand disappeared since 1964, 35 thousand have been in its management, to which must be added half a million deaths from the handling of the pandemic.

And today I don’t want to go into issues of inflation, zero growth, falling investment, lack of medicine and the disaster in the health sector.

Those are the substantive issues that he owes us and anguish us, from which he distracts us, and that, in the end, will be the balance of his government.

And that’s why, for today, I’m not going to fall into the song of palatial distractors.

PATCHWORK

1. VISITS.- Every time Juan Ramón De la Fuente comes to Mexico, many get nervous. Now the nerves are in the SEP where they assure that Delfina Gómez is going, as she will go, as Morena’s candidate for the state of Mexico. And Vasconcelos’s office is wanted by the tough ones who follow him in the ranking: from an undersecretary to the director of Publications, Marx Arriaga who presumes the strongest support from Palacio;

2. DEADLINES.- Yesterday two deadlines were missed, that of the president to make public the vaccine purchase contracts, which he did not give, and that of Joe Biden who, Marcelo Ebrard assured, would respond if he invited the dictators of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the summit of the Americas, which will not invite, so López Obrador will not attend. Will it be worth this throw? We will know very soon; Y

3. FAULT.- Judge Delgadillo Padierna, the one who imprisoned Rosario Robles, yesterday closed the case of the lawyers that the Attorney General’s Office relates to Julio Scherer Ibarra, a ruling that the prosecution rejected and announced a trial against the judge. In the axis of the case, another lawyer, Juan Collado with more than a year in jail. Let’s see what’s next.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.