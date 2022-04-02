After “Teloneras” left theaters, just a week after it was released in theaters, which generated various reactions on networks, a new bet from Peruvian cinema has announced its premiere. Is about “The song of the butterflies”the acclaimed Peruvian documentary film directed by the Peruvian-Catalan filmmaker Nuria refrigerator torrent and featuring the artist Rember Yahuarcani.

The feature film, shot in the Amazon of Peru and Colombia, had a first screening at Hot Docs in Toronto, Canada, on May 28, 2020; Later, he had a successful run through almost 20 film galas, such as the Guadalajara International Film Festival (where he won the award for Best Ibero-American Documentary), the Seattle International Film Festival, among others.

Núria Frigola Torrent is the director of “The song of the butterflies”. Photo: LABPCA

In that sense, after a period of diffusion around the world, its directors are pleased to promote its arrival in Peruvian lands.

However, unlike the criticized “Until we meet again”, which has Netflix as an exhibition platform, “The song of the butterflies” has made available to the audience a link of its own to be able to see its exciting plot totally free until next April 24.

Rember Yahuarcani stars in “The song of the butterflies”. Photo: LABPCA

What is “The Song of the Butterflies” about?

“The song of the butterflies” brings us closer to Rember Yahuarcani, an artist from the Uitoto people whose work is inspired by the stories that his grandmother Martha used to tell him. However, he has not addressed the darkest part of his town’s history: the rubber massacre. On his journey he will discover why the experiences of his ancestors cannot be forgotten.

“The film is an invitation to viewers to think about their own origins: where do my grandparents come from? what is the history of our family? Our idea is to approach through the particular history of an Amazonian family, the human need to know the identity, and this knowledge is closely linked to memory”, Frigola expressed in statements shared with La República.

“We are creating a precedent of how to show indigenous society that it is alive, that it is in flux, that it has social processes, that it has constructions, art and, above all, a voice of its own. We hope that this precedent is evident from the social and academic point of view and from how the Amazonian lifestyle is perceived in Peru”, commented Yahuarcani.

“The song of the butterflies”, official poster. Photo: LABPCA

In addition to the aforementioned interpreter, the cast is also made up of Mr. Santiago Yahuarcani and Mrs. Nereida López, both artists and parents of the protagonist. Likewise, they have the presence of Martha López -grandmother and matriarch of the family-, through sound files.