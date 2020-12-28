In 2020 many Bollywood celebrities said goodbye to the world. One of them was 53-year-old Irrfan Khan, ie Bollywood actor who performed with face and eyes. He was last seen in the English medium film Angrezi Medium before his death. But if you think that it was his last film to be released, then it is not so but his last film is going to be released in the coming new year i.e. 2021.

This is Irrfan Khan’s last film

Before the death of Irrfan Khan, his English medium was released in March, in which Radhika Madan appeared in his daughter’s role. But English Medium is not his last released film. Rather, his last film to be released is The Song of Scorpion. Film critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has posted an Instagram and informed that this film of Irrfan Khan is going to be released in the new year i.e. 2021.

The film was made in 2017

However, also know that this film was made in 2017. Which is a feature film made in Rajasthani language. It has also been directed by Anoop Singh and he has also written the story of the film. The film premiered on August 9, 2017 at the 70th Locarno Film Festival. And this film was well liked by the audience. This film is of Rajasthani background. Which was shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Talking about the story of this musical film, it is the story of a tribal woman whose name is Noran. Whose voice gets the poison of scorpion bite. And she saves people’s lives. She is married to Irrfan Khan, a camel wanderer.

Irfan Khan died on April 29

Irfan Khan was also treated with cancer. But in the last week of April, his health worsened. He also had stomach infection. Due to which he was kept in ICU but his health did not improve. He finally breathed his last on 29 April and he was away from us forever.

