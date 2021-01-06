The New Year song “Five Minutes” turned out to be more profitable than the foreign New Year classics. This was announced by Sergey Filippov, Deputy General Director, Head of the Remuneration Distribution Department of the Russian Authors’ Society (RAO), reports RIA News…

As Filippov noted, the author’s fees for the public performance of the composition from the movie “Carnival Night” are one and a half times higher than that of the songs Last Christmas of the British duo Wham! and Happy New Year by Swedish band ABBA. The words “Five minutes” were written by Vladimir Livshits, and the music was composed by the composer Anatols Liepins. Both authors have already passed away, but they have heirs.

In addition, the song “New Year” by the Russian group “Disco Crash” has high fees. The author of the music and the text of this composition is Alexey Ryzhov.

Filippov added that it is impossible to report the exact amount of copyright fees due to the observance of commercial secrets. “Each author of the text and composer receives this information in his personal account on the RAO website,” he added.