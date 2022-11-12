Mexico. Luis Miguel would have refused to record an unreleased song with Juan Gabriel for his album of duets, it is made known in several news portals after the posthumous launch in which other figures such as Ángela Aguilar, Anahí and Gloria Trevi collaborate.

Luis Miguel refused to record the song I must do it with Juan Gabrielsuccess of the singer-songwriter of ParacuaroMichoacán, and which he would include on his album Los Dúo 3.

Last August it was six years since the death of Juan Gabriel and Los Dúo 3 is just being released, a deluxe album in which he sings in a duet with various artists. and where Luis Miguel did not want to be a participant.

For I must do it, Juan Gabriel had left a recorded video so that “El Sol” only included his part, but the singer of La unconditional never had time to do it and the theme was left unfinished so it was no longer included in this posthumous album.

The producer Pedro Torres is the one who reveals this information to the media in CDMX, since he worked on several projects with Luis Miguel and that is why he is aware of what is related to I must do it.

Torres says that he especially asked Luis Miguel to accept Juan Gabriel’s proposal and in this way he would be thanking him for having collaborated with him on his videl to the theme La mediavuelta, whose video they recorded during 1994, but he did not pay attention to him due to his multiple occupations.

According to Torres, ex-husband of Lucía Méndez, he always gave Juan Gabriel “long” and told him that he was quite busy: “Let me see, I’m very busy, I’m recording a ranchero album,” Luis Miguel would have told Torres at some point. chance.

Gustavo Farías is the producer of Los Dúo 3 and through the official instagram of Juan Gabriel it was announced this Friday, November 11, that Los Dúo 3 has already been released, which also contains duets with band El Recodo led by Cruz Lizárraga, Pepe Aguilar and Mon Laferte.