Lots of condolence messages for Leonardo, the 22-year-old who died after a week of agony in Pisa: “beautiful and very sweet”

A family shocked by the sudden and dramatic death of a son, a golden boy who is remembered by everyone in Viareggio with great affection. Touching, but at the same time full of life, the memory of Leonard Brownthe boy who passed away forever on July 11, due to the trauma suffered in the accident that occurred a week earlier.

It was late last morning 4th July when Leonardo and Emma. two young lovers, full of life and dreams, traveled aboard their electric bicycle to reach the sea and spend a few hours together on the beach.

As they passed through via del Pescatori, a Viareggiothe vehicle on which the two young men were colliding head-on and very violently with a motorcycle.

Rescued, Leonardo and Emma were rushed to the hospital Cisanello of Pisawhere the doctors put all their strength into saving their lives.

Unfortunately, exactly one week after the crash, Leonardo Brown’s heart stopped forever.

The family, heartbroken to unspeakable levels, agreed to the explant and the organ donation.

As for his fiancéeEmma, ​​the conditions are still very serious and it is still being treated in hospital.

The moving memory of Leonardo Brown

There are many i messages of condolence and closeness that Leonardo’s family has received in recent days. Messages which, however, are mostly addressed to the boy himself and aimed at remembering how much good he has left on this earth.

One of the most moving is to Eleanorjournalist and professor, who met Leo during his experience in the local elections in which he was a candidate in 2020, at just 19 years old.