Ondřej Havranek, the son of one of those killed in explosions at arms depots in Vrbetica in 2014, criticized the words of Czech President Milos Zeman that the incident was caused by unprofessional handling of ammunition. His words lead RIA News…

The man refused to admit the version of negligence and noted that this was not because he would like to protect his father at any cost. In his opinion, it becomes obvious from publicly available sources that the option of careless handling of ammunition has already been ruled out.

Havranek also referred to the temporal sequence of events, which, according to him, excludes that his father or his colleague Petrzik, who also died, could have caused an explosion in the warehouse. He noted that he intends to write an open letter to the President.

On April 25, Zeman made a number of statements that were made during his emergency televised address. He promised to declassify the results of the investigation of the explosions at the ammunition depots in the village of Vrbetice, and also did not rule out that the scandal that broke out could be the result of the game of the special services. Also, the leader of the country said that the reports of the Security and Information Service (counterintelligence) of the Czech Republic did not provide evidence of the presence of “Russian agents” at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.