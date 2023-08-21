“You’re being idealistic when I need you to be realistic.”

“Is that why you got into politics?” To be realistic? Do you really think that’s what people need right now?

“I don’t need you to give me a lesson in idealism.” My voters need me to be realistic so they can be idealistic. If you don’t understand that, then you have a lot to learn about politics.

It could well be a recent conversation behind closed doors between Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz, but this dialogue is maintained by two of the protagonists of Red, white and blue blood, the gay romantic comedy released a week ago on Amazon Prime Video. adaptation of a literary phenomenon among the young public (and especially tiktoker), directed by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez, this film has been received sufficiently positively by critics and enthusiastically by audiences to be considered an apparent success (what is a success in the streaming, when we never really know how many people watch a movie or a series, or if the productions become profitable?). American reviews that can be read at the Web Rotten Tomatoes, where Red, white and blue blood It has achieved 78% positive reviews, they describe it as “entertaining”, “funny”, “adorable” and “refined”, and they applaud the chemistry of the leading couple, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine; Although there are those who accuse her of falling too much into the field of the soap opera, she formulaic and the cloying.

As a pure and simple romantic comedy, Red, white and blue blood maybe it’s one more, and not one of the best. But there’s something refreshing about the naive idealism that the film almost carries as its flagship. To begin with, the script by Ted Malawer and López, based with great fidelity on the book by Casey McQuiston, imagines a United States led by a woman who won the 2016 elections, the ones that Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the real world. Not only that: President Ellen Claremont (played by Uma Thurman) is married to a Mexican immigrant, with whom she has a son, Alex Claremont-Diaz. They are the ones who maintain the aforementioned conversation. When Alex falls in love with British Prince Henry, a story of international entanglement and politics, bathed in secrecy, begins with which the two boys decide to carry their relationship transatlantic, but even when they come out of the closet their experience turns out to be much less traumatic than expected.

President Ellen orders pizza to celebrate her son being bisexual, gives him a talk about the meaning of acronyms in the LGTBIQ+ community, talks naturally about anal sex and urges him to take the medication known as PrEP to prevent the spread of HIV . Henry does meet with the predictable suspicion of his brother, the heir to the throne, and his grandfather, the current king, but the conflict evaporates when numerous demonstrations in support of him begin to spontaneously emerge. long UK. “I will no longer be the prince of shame and secrets,” Henry says excitedly, looking at the pro-LGBTIQ+ crowd that has appeared in front of Buckingham Palace. The world of Red, white and blue blood seems to be more willing to embrace freedom, diversity and progress than the one we inhabit, where many people still have doubts before coming out, if they ever come out, and especially public figures, whether they are footballers, singers , actors, politicians or, perhaps, members of a royal family.

Uma Thurman, President of the United States (and understanding mother) in the parallel reality of ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’. ©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

Another way, perhaps the most important, in which this film departs from most that have portrayed gay relationships is in its happy ending. Traditionally, the collective has had to settle for love stories that ended badly, and often even tragically, with examples such as Brokeback Mountain (2005), disobedience (2017), call me by your name (2017), Moon light (2016)Maurice (1987), Boys Don’t Cry (1999) either weekend (2011). However McQuiston, and López in the film adaptation, decide that Alex and Henry can end up having a relationship with the future. After all, this love story between a member of royalty and a commoner (who is also American and not white, a gay version of Harry and Megan) is a fairy tale and follows all the rules of the genre, including the of “they were happy and ate partridges”.

In his introduction of dissent (up to a point: they are two normative, wealthy, privileged gay men, after all) into romantic comedy narratives and archetypes, the critic of Los Angeles Times Matt Brennan believes that Red, white and blue blood could be considered “transgressive”. “López’s film infiltrates queer ideas and images into spaces traditionally populated by heterosexuals and created for heterosexual tastes,” she believes. The director, who was the first Latino playwright to win the Tony Award for Best Play in 2021 for The Heritage, He has been concerned with details such as shooting realistic anal sex scenes and forming a diverse cast, full of women and non-Caucasians.

It is a new step in a trend in Hollywood that is bearing fruit in numerous commercial LGTBIQ+ themed productions, with more or less comfortable budgets, distributed by large studios and streaming platforms. streaming and aimed at the majority public: With love, Simon (2018) and his spin-off television With love, Victor (2020)The season of happiness (2020), Bros: More than friends (2022)Fire Island (from 2022, which shows drug use or sexual practices such as the dark room without any condemnation or drama and can be seen, curiously, on Disney+) or the series heartstopper (2022-), another example of an idealistic gay love story based on a literary phenomenon with a huge fan movement, whose second season has just been released on Netflix. A trend that raises a question: can a product be both mainstream and transgressor?

When one thinks of transgression in the cinema, names like John Waters, Bruce LaBruce, David Cronenberg, Michael Haneke, Kenneth Anger or Lars von Trier come to mind. Even Wes Craven in his debut The last house on the left some films by the recently deceased William Friedkin, such as Hunting, or Pedro Almodóvar in his early years. The transgression, that is, the subversion of social conventions, the attack on the comfort of the viewer and the questioning of the status quo, have been traditionally linked to cinema more undergroundwith extreme examples such as the movement of the Cinema of Transgression sponsored by the American Nick Zedd. In his manifesto titled The Cinema of Transgression he assured that low-budget cinema had to “transcend the limits imposed by taste, morality or any other traditional value system that imprisons the minds of men”. That is to say: transgressing, traditionally, has been eating dog poop in the street, showing blood and viscera, not shying away from explicit sex and posing uncomfortable moral dilemmas to the viewer.

From the dog poop that Divine ate in ‘Pink Flamingos’ to the tarts in ‘Red, White and Blue Blood’, is there a line that unites them on the map of transgression? ©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

But there is another type of transgression, more subtle, less aggressive and perhaps, sometimes, more effective. Like the one that contained Guess who’s coming tonight an absolutely commercial comedy in which Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn played an interracial couple in the middle of 1967, a few months after this type of marriage was legalized in 17 of the United States. Many thinkers and critics attacked the film for turning the black lead into a perfect son-in-law, as if only by being the best at everything could he be accepted by the white family, but Stanley Kramer’s film, obviously a romantic comedy, was a hit in the mainstream. box offices across the country, even in the southern states, where Hollywood studios took it for granted that any production with black leads would invariably flop. In parts of the country where systemic racism continues to be a problem in the 21st century, perhaps one interracial couple’s kind tale and their massive success helped combat bigotry.

Transgression is not at odds, of course, with comedy, as examples of all kinds have shown, such as Harold and Maude (1971 cult film starring a boy and an old woman who form an unlikely romantic couple), The sessions (from 2012, in which Helen Hunt played a sex worker helping a quadriplegic man lose his virginity), Fried Green Tomatoes (which recounted in 1991 an obvious lesbian romance, albeit through subtext, in the rural United States of the Great Depression) or even Shrek (2001), who started the two-thousander fashion of subverting the clichés of children’s stories, telling children that ogres fall in love too and princesses can fend for themselves.

At the end of the 1990s, two “stupid American films” almost coincided in theaters, which swept the box office precisely for transgressing the puritanical values ​​of American society: Something happens with Mary (1998) and American Pie (1999). And on television, beyond the dense and dark cable series like the sopranos (1999-2007) or Mad Men (2007-2015), we had Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003), who spoke to a young audience about depression, addiction and a taste for sadomasochism, or Desperate women (2004-2012), which made a massive audience fall in love with a bunch of delinquent, vindictive, lying housewives, among many other flaws. In Spain it is impossible to quantify the value of There is no one living here (2003-2006) at the time of normalizing the representation of the homosexual man through the couple Mauri and Fernando who played Luis Merlo and Adrià Collado.

Back to Red, white and blue blood: How then can such a white and apparently harmless romantic comedy be transgressive in the middle of 2023? And especially considering that it is produced by a company founded by one of the richest men in the world, whose workers were unable to form a union until last year, and whose objective is nothing more than to sell products from its catalog (for the playback of the movie on Prime Video, there is at all times a button that gives you access to the purchase on Amazon of the book on which it is based). Well, we live in a complex world.

Perhaps the violation of Red, white and blue blood reside in that idealism that transpires in his not at all obvious speech. “Our present idealism is our future reality. It can be”, assured the director Matthew López In an interview. “I believe that the only way to create a better world is to first imagine it.” In a world in which violence, horror, injustice or the grotesque do not cause us fear or discomfort because we constantly have them before our eyes, on social networks, in the news, on magazines morning, in the streets through which we walk, it may be that what is really transgressive right now is simply the opposite: kindness, tolerance, freedom. Idealism, that is, the ability to dream of a better world. And that’s what he does Red, white and blue blood.

