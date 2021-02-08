The Argentine polo continues to monitor the health of Pedro Heguy, son of Edward Russian Heguy and grandson of Alberto Heguy, two referents of this sport in our country. The 11-year-old boy suffered a fracture in the base of the skull after falling from a horse on Friday and remains hospitalized in stable condition at a hospital in Santa Rosa, La Pampa.

“Pedro spent the night well. He did not have great improvements, but he did not get worse,” said his father Eduardo at noon this Monday. “They are going to do a tomography of the whole body, especially of the head, and then we will know a little more the panorama. To continue praying, throw good energy and be optimistic.”

The result of this tomography could determine if the child can be transferred to the Austral clinic in Buenos Aires to continue his recovery, as the family hopes.

On Sunday, Eduardo had explained: “Here the surgeons are very good, they have treated us in an extraordinary way. But this is going to last. We hope that everything continues to be in order and perhaps he can be transferred.”

Eduardo Heguy, Argentine polo legend and father of Pedro.

Pedro suffered a severe blow to the skull when he fell from his horse while participating in a polo practice Friday at the Indios Chapaleufú club, located a few kilometers from the town of Intendente Alvear, in the northeast of La Pampa.

He was taken first to the Alvear hospital and then to the Centeno de General Pico Hospital. But faced with the need for more complex care, he was admitted to intensive care at the Lucio Molas Hospital in Santa Rosa.

On Saturday morning they performed a first operation, in which the doctors were able to relieve the cranial pressure caused by the hematoma that had formed. As the hours passed, the internal pressure rose again, for which a second intervention was necessary, that same day in the afternoon.

“He continues with stable vital signs and normal brain pressure. And that is very good. This does not mean that he is out of danger now, but he is evolving well,” said the Russian on Sunday morning.

Alberto Heguy celebrating his 80 years with his wife Silvia Molinari. Instagram photo @rusoheguy

Pedro is part of one of the greatest dynasties of Argentine polo. His grandfather Alberto – who just over a week celebrated his 80th birthday – joined the team with his brother Horacio and Juan Carlos and Alfredo Harriot Colonel Suarez, which in the 70’s was the great dominator of the “sport of kings” in Argentina and the world. With that training and with Chapaleufú Indians, He won 17 times the Argentine Open Championship, which is held every year in Palermo and is the most important tournament in the world.

The tradition continued with the sons of Alberto, Eduardo “Russo”, Alberto “Pepe” and Ignacio “Nachi”, who formed Chapaleufú Indians II; and also with those of Horacio, Bautista, the twins Horacio and Gonzalo and Marcos, who made up Chapaleufú Indians I.