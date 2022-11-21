And the young player, Timothy Weah, opened the goals of the United States national team in the World Cup in Qatar, and tamped Wales in the closing match of the first round in the second group in the competition.

The son of the Liberian president was born in New York, USA, to acquire its nationality and make his way in sports, through it, until he reached the first team aspiring to achieve a great achievement in the World Cup.

And the young 22-year-old is one of the elements of the American team that is being prepared to win the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The son of the President of Liberia did not think about representing his father’s country due to his complete distance from the football scene and his inability to compete in the African continent in order to appear in the World Cup qualifiers, preferring to play for the country in which he was born.

Weah gave the American team a goal that would mean a lot if it brought the three points, as his team would come close to qualifying for the second round in the tournament, taking advantage of Iran’s fall to England.