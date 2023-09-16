The son of ex-Sinaloa drug cartel leader Guzman Lopez was extradited to the United States

The son of Joaquin Guzman Loera, the main drug lord of our time, known under the nickname El Chapo (Shorty), was extradited to the United States. This is reported on website US Department of Justice.

According to the department, the son of the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, was transported to the United States on September 15. The operation was carried out jointly with Mexican law enforcement agencies.

“The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country,” the department said in a statement.

Earlier, the wife of the ex-leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel and former beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison. In addition, after her release she will be under the supervision of law enforcement agencies for another four years.

The Sinaloa Cartel was founded in 1987 by Joaquin Guzman Loera. Over time, he became the largest supplier of drugs in the United States. After Guzman’s arrest in 2016, his sons began running the organization.