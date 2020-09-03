The descendant of the longest rabbit in the world almost caught up with his father, who got into the Guinness Book of Records. This is reported by the Metro.

Dave is the son of the German giant Darius, who ten years ago was recognized the longest rabbit in the world. He was born in January 2019 and has eaten up to 25 kilograms in less than two years. Dave is only nine centimeters behind his father in length.

Every day, the rabbit consumes at least two carrots and half a broccoli, two large bowls of special food, a bowl of kale, spinach and kale, and apples. To feed the animal, its owners have to spend about £ 500 (50 thousand rubles) per year.

In the past, Dave was kept in a house with people, but he got into the habit of chewing on furniture. Replacing a hopelessly damaged sofa and curtains cost £ 1,180 (118,000 rubles). After that, a separate house was built for him in the courtyard, the construction of which cost £ 300 (30 thousand rubles).

In 2010, the Darius rabbit, owned by Annette Edwards from the British city of Worcester, entered the Guinness Book of Records as the longest living rabbit. Its length was 129 centimeters. Both Darius and Dave belong to the German giant breed, bred in Germany.

In 2006, it was reported that German breeder Hans Wagner showed at the Berlin Rabbit Fair the world’s fluffiest German giant rabbit, also called the German Giant. According to the owner, the rabbit had an amazingly calm disposition.