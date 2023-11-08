The son of Ramzan Kadyrov came to the awards ceremony at the head of the KBR with a golden pistol

The son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, 15-year-old Adam Kadyrov, came to the award ceremony for the head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, with a golden pistol. Video published in Telegram-channel of the head of the Chechen region.

The posted footage shows Adam Kadyrov receiving the Order of Merit for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic from Kokov. At the same time, he has a pistol in his holster. Weapons expert Alexander Kudryashov suggested that the son of the head of Chechnya took with him an Austrian Glock 34 pistol. “The pistol has a square bolt – few pistols have a square bolt, also the rear sight is black, inserted into gold, and the rear plug on the bolt is also black,” – he clarified.

Adam Kadyrov is called the keeper of the Holy Scriptures

State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov, who was present at the meeting, called Kadyrov’s son a hafiz – the custodian of the Muslim holy scripture, the Koran.

It is known that Adam Kadyrov was declared a hafiz at the age of six, in December 2013. Ramzan Kadyrov said that this was not an easy task for the boy, since at that time he did not yet know how to read and write in Russian. He noted that Adam became the youngest hafiz not only in Chechnya, but throughout Russia.

Adam Kadyrov at the award ceremony with the head of the KBR Kazbek Kokov Frame: Telegram channel Kadyrov_95

In this regard, Delimkhanov also mentioned the beating by Kadyrov Jr. of Nikita Zhuravel, suspected of burning the Koran, in a Chechen pre-trial detention center. “Having seen this devil, no one could resist,” says Delimkhanov.

The head of Chechnya himself published a video of the beating of Zhuravel in September

In September, Ramzan Kadyrov showed a video of his son Adam beating Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of arson of the Koran. “He beat me and did the right thing,” noted the head of the region. He also stated that he considered his son a hero of all Muslims. Later, Kadyrov met with Zhuravel, and he announced his intention to convert to Islam.

After the beating, Adam Kadyrov received five awards in a month

The award from Kokov is the fifth in the last month that Kadyrov Jr. has received from the heads of various Russian republics. He received the title of Hero of Chechnya. In addition, the Order of Merit for the Republic was presented to him by the head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov. Then the Mufti of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic Ismail-Hadzhi Berdiev presented Kadyrov Jr. with the Order of Merit for the Ummah, 1st degree.

Adam Kadyrov at the awards ceremony in Karachay-Cherkessia Frame: Telegram channel Kadyrov_95

At the end of October, the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov awarded Adam the Order of Duslyk, the second most important state award of the republic. This happened after Tatarstan deputy Azat Khamaev criticized the presentation of the highest award to Kadyrov after beating a man. Khamaev later apologized and stated that he spoke out of emotion, and his personal opinion could harm relations between the two peoples.

Presenting awards, officials noted Kadyrov’s patriotism and leadership qualities, and also called him a brave man and a promising fighter.