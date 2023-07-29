Genoa – An Aguilera in Italy. Footballer, striker. Obviously not, it’s not about Pato, the rossoblù idol but about his son, Diego. Twenty-three years old on August 11, physique similar to his father, little guy, second striker: Diego Aguilera is ready to start the adventure in our football. To welcome him today will be Oltrepò Fbc, club that plays in Eccellenza based in Broni (Pavia), a town almost equidistant from Genoa and Turin, the two cities where Pato played and showed his talent in Serie A.

In the last three seasons Aguilera Jr has played in Uruguay Montevideo, Serie B of his country. Now he will prove himself in Italy and is looking forward to playing in the country where his father shone. The operation was conducted by Diego’s agent, Walter Lopez, a former defender who played for numerous teams in Italy, including Spezia. With his Eracle Sport Ltd he will bring other young talents to the Oltrepò, the Paraguayan Floriensanes, the Argentine Modotti, the Togolese Agbobada, the Spanish Nunes but Aguilera Jr. is the one to arouse more curiosity. Papa Pato is expected in Italy in September, to cheer on Diego’s Oltrepò but also for Genoa at the Ferraris, to closely celebrate their return to Serie A.