The mother, still shaken by what happened to her child, wrote on social media: “Theo is giving me a heart attack.”

These were truly moments of true terror for Agustina Gandolfo, wife of Lautaro Martinez. On her Instagram profile, the woman shared a short video taken from the security cameras of their home. The images taken from the cameras immortalized a truly frightening scene and a huge risk for the child, the couple’s son.

The video, in fact, clearly shows how decisive thetimely intervention of the woman, who managed to prevent her little boy, born just last August, from being crushed by a mirror. How could this have happened? The child was playing with this very structure in a room of the house. An object, apparently simple and harmless, that for such a small child can become absolutely lethal.

In the video, you can see the child, Theo, curiously approaching the walk-in closet and then to the mirror that is leaning against the wall. After looking at himself in the mirror, the child begins to pull the mirror towards himself, putting himself in danger. A very normal gesture, common if you like, of a little one who is curious about the things around him.

Agustina, with a lightning reflex, almost a miracle, she runs towards him and pushes him away, thus avoiding a possible domestic drama. Luckily, despite the great fright, little Theo did not suffer any consequences.

The mother, still shocked by what happened to the child, accompanied the videos on Instagram with the caption: “Theo gives me a heart attack.” The post garnered hundreds of comments, with many complimenting Agustina for her promptness in such a critical situation.

Agustina Gandolfo and Lautaro Martinez, married since 2023, are parents of two children. The couple got married in Milan on May 12, almost a year after the birth of their second child, Theo, the protagonist of this latest video shared on social media. Their firstborn is little Nina.