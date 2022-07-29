The son of the former governor of the Irkutsk region, deputy of the regional parliament Andrey Levchenko, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a correctional colony. This was announced on July 29 by the prosecutor’s office of the region.

The Kirovsky District Court of Irkutsk found Levchenko guilty of fraud on an especially large scale and restriction of competition with the extraction of income on an especially large scale.

“The court agreed with the position of the state prosecution and sentenced Andrei Levchenko to nine years in prison in a penal colony of general regime with a fine of 1.6 million rubles, with deprivation of the right to hold public service positions related to the implementation of organizational, administrative and administrative -economic powers for a period of 2 years 11 months,” the prosecutor’s office said.

In addition to Levchenko, four more people became defendants in the case. They received up to eight years in prison and fines of up to 1.3 million rubles.

It was found that Levchenko created an organized group that entered into an agreement with an elevator manufacturer that limited competition. As a result, the defendants illegally extracted income in the amount of 1 billion rubles.

Levchenko was detained by law enforcement officers on September 28, 2020. Searches were carried out at his place of residence and work, as well as at his father, the ex-head of the Angara region, Sergei Levchenko. The next day, the court sent Andrei Levchenko to custody.

On July 20, the state prosecutor asked for Andrey Levchenko 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of 500 thousand rubles.

The father of the arrested person, Sergey Levchenko, is a member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, was a deputy of the State Duma in three convocations. In October 2015, he took over as Governor of the Irkutsk Region. In December 2019, he retired.