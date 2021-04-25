The son of one of the two victims of an explosion in warehouses in the Czech village of Vrbetice in 2014 criticized the version of the incident, according to which the ammunition exploded due to careless handling. On Sunday, April 25, Czech President Milos Zeman voiced this version of the tragedy in his televised address.

“It is clear from open sources that this version – careless handling – has already been ruled out, in my opinion,” – quotes Ondřej Havranek, the son of one of the victims, Czech television…

Ondřej Havranek intends to issue an open letter to the President, as he believes that the negligence of his father Vratislav Havranek and Ludek Petřik, the second victim of the tragedy, could not have caused the incident.

Earlier that day, the Czech leader did not rule out the possibility that the situation around the story with the explosions at the warehouses in Vrbetica could be a game of the special services. He pointed out that the intelligence report did not provide evidence of the involvement of “Russian agents” in this incident. Also, the Czech President urged to wait for the results of the investigation of the incident before drawing conclusions. According to the Czech leader, two main reasons for the explosion are being considered: careless handling of ammunition and interference by foreign special services.

At the same time, Zeman admitted that he approved the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers to expel 18 employees of the Russian Embassy, ​​since they were considered employees of the special services, and he “does not like intelligence officers.” The Czech leader expressed confidence that the “mutual cannibalism” of the embassies of the two countries is over.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in response to this, noted that the Czech authorities had no prerequisites to accuse Russia of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica.

On April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis announced that the country’s authorities suspect the Russian special services of involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the same day, the Czech Republic announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats.

Russia responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata. The accusations in the Russian Federation were categorically denied, and the fact that Prague does not publish a report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called evidence of a lie.

As explained in the Russian Foreign Ministry, as a result of the mutual expulsions of diplomats, by May 31, seven diplomats, 25 technical staff and 19 people will remain at the embassies of the Czech Republic and the Russian Federation.