The local police of Sant Cugat (Barcelona) arrested last Friday the son of the Chilean consul in Barcelona, ​​Jaime Ferraz, along with five other people. The group skipped a police checkpoint, at night, when he was driving his father’s car, which has a diplomatic license. The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating whether the young man and the rest of the people, some of them with prior records, are a group of thieves who hours before tried to rob a telephone store.

The episode began at night, in the center of the city, when the municipal police caught the attention of a vehicle with diplomatic plates. At first glance, the agents also had the feeling that more people were traveling inside than the five allowed, as the digital newspaper has revealed. The Stenographer. The local police stopped him, but the driver fled, according to a municipal spokesperson, and did not stop until he suffered an accident that prevented him from continuing. At that moment, they were arrested.

The six arrested were then handed over to the Mossos d’Esquadra, and one of them claimed that he enjoyed diplomatic immunity, according to police sources, because he was the son of the consul. After checking, the agents informed him that the exemption only affected his father. The police, however, could not search the vehicle pending authorization from the embassy because it does have a diplomatic license, according to those same sources.

The consul’s son was traveling with five people, some of them with a history of theft. The police are investigating whether the detainees are involved in the attempted robbery of a mobile phone store that same night. And it does not rule out that it is a group that is also dedicated to home burglary, but with little specialization. In the attempted looting of the telephone establishment, they used the manhole cover to try to break the store’s stained glass windows.

This newspaper has contacted the Chilean Embassy in Spain without them commenting so far on the arrest, with a consular vehicle directly involved. The Catalan police suspect that the car was used precisely to give greater protection to the group when they committed the robberies, thanks to the diplomatic license. The Chilean Foreign Ministry has limited the detention to the “personal sphere” and considers that it does not “involve the consulate” nor “compromise its functioning.” He has also detailed that he has already authorized the Spanish authorities to register the vehicle, which he claims the young man took without permission, and has made himself available to the justice system for whatever he may need, reports Rocío Montes.

