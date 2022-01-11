Ahmed Abu Zahra, son of the able artist Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra, confirmed that his father is still receiving treatment in the Isolation Hospital in Agouza, and he is in the intensive care unit, after he was infected with the Corona virus.

Abu Zahra added: “My father is currently in intensive care under treatment, and his health condition is still unstable, and there are some problems, and he receives intensive doses of treatment that makes him always sleep.” According to Al-Masry Al-Youm.

He continued, “I cannot communicate with him because of his constant sleep, and the diagnosis of the medical team supervising his treatment was not reassuring tonight.”

Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra was suffering from several symptoms, including severe fever, cough, persistent cough, and difficulty breathing.

Abu Zahra recently appeared as a guest of honor in the series Family Matter, alongside the artist Majid Al-Kidwani, Rana, the head of director Ahmed Al-Jundi.