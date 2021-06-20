The son of the Soviet musician and poet Alexander Bashlachev Yegor committed suicide in Moscow. On Sunday, June 20, REN TV reports with reference to its own source.

According to the channel’s interlocutor, the body of a 32-year-old man was found at about 18:00 on Saturday, June 19, under the windows of a house on Chaplygin Street in the center of the capital. He did not leave a suicide note. Currently, a check is being carried out on the fact of the death of the man.

As REN TV notes, Bashlachev Jr.was a disabled person of the second group and was registered in a neuropsychiatric dispensary. In addition, it is known that he was undergoing treatment in one of the psychiatric clinics.

Yegor Bashlachev was born on August 3, 1988, six months after the death of his father. Alexander Bashlachev himself died at the age of 27 in February of the same year, falling out of a window on the eighth floor.