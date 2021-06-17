Recently the son of Silvia Toffanin and Piersilvio Berlusconi he had a birthday. The eldest son turned 11 years old and, on the occasion, mother Silvia and father Piersilvio did not think twice about giving him a gift unexpected. It is a beautiful one boat engraved with his name on it.

On the occasion of celebrating the eleventh birthday of their son, Silvia Toffanin and Piersilvio Berlusconi have thought of a very special gift. The gift in question is a boat with the boy’s name written on it: Lorenzo Mattia. It is a rowboat that is uniquely his and is located in the family home a Portofino.

Over the last few hours Lorenzo Mattia has received a gift very special that has not passed into the eye at all. The boat we are talking about is an old one launches Ligurian which will have approx 50 years and has been restored to make it perfect.

Without a shadow of a doubt, as soon as Lorenzo Mattia saw his gift for his eleven years, his was immense joyNot only that, Mother Toffanin is too moved seeing her little happy. THE paparazzi they documented everything by publishing photos in the magazine “Chi”.

The images in question portray Piersilvio Berlusconi on the boat with his son. The two are not alone: ​​there is also there to keep him company second child unlike mother Silvia who instead preferred to stay on the rocks to observe her family. The Toffanin also appears a little worried as well as Lorenzo’s little sister who clings to the boat for fear of falling.

So it was a very special moment for the Berlusconi family. For Silvia Toffanin and Piersilvio Berlusconi the summer holidays they started quite a while ago. Since learning from the photos published by magazine “Who”. the two are spending the summer once again in Portofino and all the members of the family appear more happy that never.