The son of stylist Sergei Zverev said that he moved to the Moscow region and works at a construction site

The son of Russian stylist and singer Sergei Zverev said that after the incident with the apartment he moved to the Moscow region and began working at a construction site. He shared the details in an interview for star hit.

Zverev Jr. moved to the Moscow region after his father secretly expelled him from the apartment. The stylist’s son clarified that he did not quarrel with him and continues to communicate sometimes.

“Now I live in Krasnoznamensk. One. I work at a construction site. In the near future, I may come to Moscow, ”said Zverev.

The fact that the stylist discharged his son from the apartment became known in 2020. It was about real estate on Tverskaya Street in Moscow. Then Zverev Jr. suggested that the singer give him several million to buy an apartment in Kolomna and promised not to claim the inheritance.