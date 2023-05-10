Great joy for his first experience in the world of football. To retrace important footsteps today is Gennaro Casillo, son of the historic president of Foggia.

The beauty of football consists in the cyclical return of history. The surname Casillo means football, just think of the historic Foggia in the top flight that made the whole of Italy dream.

The young president restarted from the amateurs with Heraclea football together with the entrepreneur Giuseppe De Vitto

Just in the last few hours, the club has achieved the historic victory of the playoffs of the First category Campana, writing a new football page.

Gennaro Casillo himself is keen to plan and take the team as high as possible: “In football you need to plan without spending too much money. Our dream is to continue with the youth sector reaching the first team. In my life I have had exemplary examples and I intend to carry on this project in my father’s footsteps”. See also Dazn, CEO Azzi: "With us football is more accessible. And we will grow even more ..."

May 9, 2023 (change May 9, 2023 | 08:32)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#son #Pasquale #Casillo #president #Foggia #Serie #restarts #amateurs #wins