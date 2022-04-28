Daniel Auster, the son of novelist Paul Auster arrested on Easter Sunday for the death of his little girl, was also found dead of an overdose. Daniel, who was 44, was free on bail and was facing indictment for manslaughter: last November, ten-month-old Ruby died of an overdose of fentanyl and heroin while her father slept next to her under the effects. drugs. Police said Daniel’s overdose was accidental: the man still had drugs in his body and the amount was similar to what he usually took.

The story

The 10-month-old girl had died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl and the baby’s father, Daniel, son of writer Paul Auster, had been charged with murder. The little girl, Ruby Auster, was found unconscious on November 1 in a house on Bergen Street, Park Slope, and later died in hospital. The autopsy determined that the cause of her death was “acute intoxication” from drugs. Father Daniel, 44, was charged with manslaughter but police did not provide details on how the child came into contact with drugs.

Twenty-six years ago the son of the author of New York Trilogy he had been involved in a notorious murder case that saw Michael Alig, and his accomplice kill drug dealer Andrew Melendez and then throw the body into the Hudson. Auster later claimed he had stolen $ 3,000 from Melendez and was sentenced to probation.