In an interview with Moslenta, actor, screenwriter, TV presenter and director Artem Mikhalkov spoke about his father’s favorite films, director Nikita Mikhalkov.

“It’s hard for me to answer questions about my dad’s favorite films. In terms of dynamics, in terms of texture, I would note his first film – “At home among strangers, a stranger among our own.” He took this picture at the age of 27, and it not only did not become outdated, but acquired a new meaning. This picture is timeless, as, indeed, other films of my father, ”said the interlocutor of Moslenta.

47-year-old Mikhalkov called the film “At home among strangers, a stranger among his own” the first western in Soviet cinema. He recalled that only representatives of the youth of those years worked on the picture.

“Everything worked: the artists, and the music, and everything… This is the result of the creativity of everyone and everyone,” said the director.

