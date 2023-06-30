“112”: the son of Mikhail Efremov fell out of the window of an apartment in Moscow

The son of Russian actor Mikhail Efremov, Nikolai, fell out of the window of his apartment in Moscow. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

The incident took place in an apartment on Proletarsky Prospekt. The man was taken to the intensive care unit with a severe concomitant injury. According to the 31-year-old actor, the fall was accidental. Efremov also noted that he had no claims against anyone.

According to neighbors “112”, the actor’s son abuses alcohol and is registered with a psychiatrist. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

