Pedro Heguy, son of Eduardo Heguy and grandson of Alberto Pedro Heguy, two legends of Argentine polo, is admitted to intensive care in a hospital in Santa Rosa. The 11-year-old boy suffered a strong blow to the skull while participating in a polo practice on the fields of the mythical Indios Chapaleufú club, located on provincial route 1 a few kilometers from the town of Intendente Alvear, in the northeast of La Pampa.

The little boy was taken first to the Alvear hospital and then to the Centeno de General Pico Hospital. But due to the worsening of his condition and a greater complexity of care, he was admitted to intensive care at the Lucio Molas Hospital in Santa Rosa, about 200 kilometers south of Intendente Alvear.

A few days ago the Heguys celebrated a family event: the 80 years of Alberto Pedro Heguy, one of the emblems of the polo dynasty. That celebration was with barbecue, videos and a polo match with the grandchildren in which Pedro, the little injured person, participated this Friday.

Alberto Pedro is one of the members along with his brother Horacio and the brothers Juan Carlos and Alfredo Harriot of the polo team of Coronel Suárez who in the 1970s dominated Argentine polo and the world championship by winning the Copa de las Américas. With that training and with Indios Chapaleufú, Alberto Pedro won the Palermo Polo Open 17 times.

Intendente Alvear is the cradle of the great sporting feats of the Heguy. Also where they suffered another tragedy. The other branch of the Heguy, the one started by Horacio, suffered the death of the twin Gonzalo Heguy, at the age of 35, on a Pampean road, when he overturned his truck in April 2000.

The Pampa. Correspondent.