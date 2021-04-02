Vadhir Derbez is growing professionally both in the acting world and in music. The actor will be part of the movie The seventh day, a horror story where he will play a priest. Eugenio Derbez’s son is shining with its own light.

The young actor mentioned on his Instagram account: “You don’t know how excited and grateful I am. I’ve been looking for a project like this for years and it’s finally coming out. Exorcism on the seventh day It is a horror movie and my first leading role in Hollywood. I know you are going to love it and you can see me in something totally different. I love to fulfill my dreams and fight to do what I love ”.

Vadhir derbez

On the other hand, his progress in the musical field has also been great. Four months ago he released “Good luck” with Mario Bautista and Yera, a video that already has more than 2 million views.

Likewise, the young actor and singer commented that “Luna” will soon be added along with Ir Sais and a collaboration with the Mexican singer. Ximena Sariñana. With joy, on social networks, he said that he is very happy with how he has progressed in music.

