The son of the composer Eduard Artemyev said that his father is undergoing a routine examination

The son of the composer Eduard Artemiev commented on his hospitalization and stressed that it was not an emergency. About it informs 5-tv.ru.

A relative of the musician said that his father is undergoing a routine examination due to a deterioration in health. He added that Artemyev has been in the hospital since the end of November. The son also confirmed that the composer was diagnosed with pneumonia, but did not say anything about COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, December 9, Mash reported that 85-year-old composer Eduard Artemiev was urgently hospitalized in Moscow. Then it was noted that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The day before, he felt unwell, after which the paramedics who came to him decided to be hospitalized. It is specified that 30 percent of Artemiev’s lungs are affected. His condition is complicated by chronic diseases.