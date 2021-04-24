Play with 10, it’s right and they tell him Toli because when he was little (or younger, because he is 22 years old) it was difficult for him to pronounce the name of the movie Toy Story, his favorite. But also, Ivan Tapia is the son of Claudio Chiqui Tapia, the president of the AFA. And with regard to toys, this Saturday the young hitch gave a real chiche in the visit of Barracas Central to Ferro by the B Nacional.

Tapia Jr. made the visit of his team to Caballito, a joy that was not complete because at the end of the match, in a burst, the West turned it 2-1, with the goals of Airala and Fernández .

At the start, 16 minutes into the first half, Iván took charge of a penalty sanctioned by referee Yael Pérez and decided to sting it, leaving Miño, the 1st of Ferro, without a chance.

That luxury of the mini Chiqui put those led by the journalist and DT at an advantage Rodolfo De Paoli, who were looking for their third victory of the contest and to get closer to the vanguard positions of zone B, where Güemes (SDE), Independiente Rivadavia and All Boys lead, all with 14 points, the first two with one game less.

But Ferro turned it around and in this way he obtained his first victory of the tournament, which served him to get out of the bottom of the table. Barracas was left with 9 points and will seek to recover on the next date, Monday, May 3, when he receives Tristán Suárez.

“My idol is my old man, I take him as an example. He started as a street sweeper, no one would have believed that he is where he is now. He always tells me that you have to fight her from below, work hard and not listen to what others say because generally they will discredit you Therefore, working in silence, a little luck and God’s help, I believe that it is possible to reach the elite “, Iván replied to the official website of the club when asked about the peculiarity of having the man behind him at home. the day to day of Argentine Soccer.