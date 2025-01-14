Antonio, the son that Antonio Tejado and Rosario Mohedano have in common, has had to undergo an operation. As the artist has announced on her social networks, the young man has recently undergone surgery.

The reason is an operation on his left leg. “The first one done. Thanks to the entire trauma team. What a wonderful attitude you have, son”the content creator has written in her stories from Instagram, along with a photo of the young man.

Antonio, the result of his relationship with Antonio Tejado, is the eldest of the three children of Chayo Mohedano, daughter of Rosa Benito and Amador Mohedano. “We’re fine. This is his little hand. Here we go little by little”the artist said in a video while holding her son’s hand. “I’m fine”ditches the young man.

The young man’s father, Antonio Tejado, has been seen involved in legal problems for the robbery that María del Monte and Inmaculada Casal suffered in their home, pointing to the singer’s nephew as the intellectual author behind the crime.