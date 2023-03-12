The son of the deputy of the State Duma of Russia from the Communist Party of Russia (KPRF) Boris Ivanyuzhenkov Artem, who is suspected of murder, has not yet been detained. According to a source from Izvestia on March 12, according to some reports, the young man fled after the crime.

Earlier it was reported that 22-year-old Artem Ivanyuzhenkov is suspected of committing a murder in the Moscow region. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Murder”.

According to updated data, the crime took place not in a country house, but in a cafe where a group of young people celebrated their birthday. At the next table at that time, according to the source, another company was sitting. At some point, they united and everything was calm. However, a quarrel broke out between them in the morning. According to some witnesses, it was Artem Ivanyuzhenkov who stabbed one of the young people from his new acquaintances, after which he disappeared.

It is known that the victim of the crime was a citizen born in 1999.

Earlier it was reported that Ivanyuzhenkov, who is a hockey player of the Sochi club, was allegedly detained and is under interrogation. Several other people were arrested along with him. The motive for the crime is not yet known.

