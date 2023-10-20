The son of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Bashkortostan organized dangerous parties for children

The son of the Deputy Prime Minister of Bashkiria was one of the organizers of a party for teenagers without alcohol, where a 12-year-old schoolgirl was taken to intensive care after being poisoned with vodka. This is reported by Telegram– Mash Batash channel.

The girl’s poisoning with alcohol at a dangerous party became known on Thursday, September 19. It was reported that a 12-year-old schoolgirl drank several glasses of alcohol at a party where alcohol is not sold and where schoolchildren over 14 years old are admitted for 150 rubles, and ended up in intensive care.

According to the authors of the channel, the son of an official has been organizing similar dangerous KULTURA PARTY parties for teenagers since July of this year. There is nominally no alcohol there, but according to Mash, children drink it there anyway.

Since the son of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Bashkiria is a minor, he worked in tandem with a friend who is older than him. He rented a room for a party and was punished under an administrative article for involving a minor in drinking alcohol. The prosecutor’s office is now looking into the situation with the poisoning of a sixth-grader.

